Myth of the mask

Wearing a mask in public is not medical, but political. I was a flight surgeon and we knew that one could not get infected from a cough if they were three feet away. If you are six feet from a person with coronavirus and they cough, the virus is dissipated in the air, and the probability of becoming infected is about one in 10,000. However, if you are wearing a mask, the virus is attracted to the mask, concentrated, and you get a large dose of the virus. The chance of infection is about one in 10. That is the bad news.

The good news is that there are very few individuals in Aspen with active virus, the symptoms are mild, and you will have antibodies that you can share with others.

Bernie Weiss

Aspen