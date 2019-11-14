Music to my ears

Bells — whistles and sirens — the church bells rang out in joy in 1945 at the end of World War II. They still do each day!

The train whistle blew every day in the ‘40s announcing the arrival of the daily mail!

The fire sirens blew until the wires burnt through in the big fire of 1941; then Tom Sardy blew his hearse ambulance horn, driving about town.

Yes, indeed! Blow that noon whistle!

Jim Markalunas

Aspen