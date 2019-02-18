 Mullins reflects Aspen’s values | AspenTimes.com

Mullins reflects Aspen’s values

Ann Mullins has earned our support.

A review of her positions is not essential here because her actions on Aspen City Council support her views, positions and determination regarding the implementation and protection of the values that identify the character of the Aspen we love and enjoy. Her experience and our review of her actions clearly identify our need for Ann Mullins as Aspen mayor.

Dorothea Farris

Crystal River Valley

