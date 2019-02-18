Mullins reflects Aspen’s values
February 18, 2019
Ann Mullins has earned our support.
A review of her positions is not essential here because her actions on Aspen City Council support her views, positions and determination regarding the implementation and protection of the values that identify the character of the Aspen we love and enjoy. Her experience and our review of her actions clearly identify our need for Ann Mullins as Aspen mayor.
Dorothea Farris
Crystal River Valley
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen-area men die in backcountry avalanche near Crested Butte
- Bundy’s escape forever a part of Garfield County history
- Jim Gaffigan: ‘Skiing was obviously a rich person’s idea’
- What’s the Big Deal: $6.8 million for luxury cabin outside of Aspen
- Pitkin County Democratic Party chair says he was assaulted while canvassing
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.