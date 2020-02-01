Mulcahy family deserves leniency

There are convicted felons in Aspen housing. However, Sandy Mulcahy has provided graceful stewardship throughout Aspen and other communities. Perhaps servant leadership in response to this dynamic woman and her family would exemplify Aspen as a light in the world’s darkness. Rather than eviction from the home she built, paying one of the newly instituted APCHA fines would show mutual stewardship and goodwill within the community.

Kathy Vaughan

Snowmass Village and Granbury, Texas