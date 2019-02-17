Moved by the Hamm family’s story

I was extremely moved seeing the twinkle in Tyler's eyes in the photo published Feb. 14. This moment of joy with his dad speaks volumes to the utter goodness of this beautiful young man. I imagine that it's a perfect reflection of the Hamm family as a whole. Thank you to The Aspen Times for the lovely article and a special thanks to the Hamm family for sharing your son with the community ("Father of snowboarder who died at Snowmass: 'He was just one of those good guys'").

I suppose I am especially struck because Tyler reminds me so much of my own son Nikolai — and — of the magic of the Aspen Skiing Co.'s collective love and concern when his motorcycle accident happened nearly three years ago. It's something I can attest to with the deepest of gratitude.

Tyler and Nikolai lived the Snowmass Skico life, at the same age, apparently with the same joie-de-vivre. I hope that Tyler's mom, his dad, and his brother Dylan find solace knowing that Tyler's shining spirit was clearly seen and very much appreciated as he lived the specialness of his dreams.

I do know the utter daze of the moment and my heart aches so profoundly for them.

Sharon Wells

Aspen