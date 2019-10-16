 Motorists pay price for shoddy bridge work | AspenTimes.com

Motorists pay price for shoddy bridge work

Letters to the Editor | October 16, 2019

I would like to know who was responsible for awarding the contract to rebuild the Castle Creek Bridge. After putting up with a summer of inconvenience for everyone, we are now subjected to numerous repairs for a job that should have been done right the first time.

Is this the third or fourth time traffic has been delayed because of poor workmanship?

Nancy Magoon

Aspen

