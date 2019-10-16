Motorists pay price for shoddy bridge work
I would like to know who was responsible for awarding the contract to rebuild the Castle Creek Bridge. After putting up with a summer of inconvenience for everyone, we are now subjected to numerous repairs for a job that should have been done right the first time.
Is this the third or fourth time traffic has been delayed because of poor workmanship?
Nancy Magoon
Aspen
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.