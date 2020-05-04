Most people don’t want to be tracked, Skippy
Most people don’t want to be tracked, Skippy
Aspen’s self-appointed diversity chairman, who earlier in the year wanted to ensure only the “right people” be permitted to visit Aspen, now wants to monitor our lives and movements with phone apps. Skippy tells this everyone should find this acceptable, for he shares what he eats, when he sleeps, exercises “and every part of his life with the citizens of Aspen online.”
Mr. Mesirow, are you so arrogant to think anyone cares about the details of your personal life and bodily functions you share online? There are many of us that want privacy, anonymity, do not want to be monitored, tracked, categorized, labeled and or potentially discriminated.
Here’s an idea: Let’s put gold stars on the labels of those who are infected and make them congregate together in a ghetto. Here is a better idea taken from current day communist China: China has a “social credit” system. Every citizen gets a “ranking.” It’s like a credit score, but for social activities. In China you can be banned from buying an airline ticket or getting on a train if you have a low social score. A bad social score in China will also get you lower internet speeds and ban your kids from the best schools. Offenses that contribute to poor scores? Walking your dog without a leash, spreading fake news, not paying bills on time, frivolous purchases or postings on social media. Sound like a good plan to you, Skippy?
Support Local Journalism
David Fields
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User