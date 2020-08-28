More to think about getting to and from Maroon Lake

Further to my letter of Aug. 25 on how our friends at the Forest Service could better handle the needs of Four Pass Loopers and Crested Butte hikers needing an exit down from the Maroon Lake portal into Aspen, it was pointed out to me that I neglected to mention that our local taxi services are available to aid in the effort of getting hikers and backpackers safely down out of the wilderness after hours (“Maroon Lake logistics an easy fix,” The Aspen Times).

As my friend reminded me, “Folks should keep in mind that our local taxi service is available 24/7 for weary traveler rescues.”

He also suggested,“They need an emergency land line at the commercial vehicle drop off point.” The first thought is easy and would require no expenditure of funds. The second thought, perhaps, is more problematic because it would cost, but having an emergency phone at the portal with a direct connect to our emergency services center would be a great idea. And maybe not just at Maroon Lake but perhaps at the Conundrum trailhead as well. Not everyone carries a satellite communicator when in the backcountry, even though they should.

Maybe it’s too late to put these ideas into action this summer. But in their review of how the system worked this summer, the stakeholders would do well to bear these thoughts in mind.

Barry Vaughan

El Jebel