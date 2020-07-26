More peace, less griping

We need to get the anger and hate out of the letters to the editor. Bruno Kirchenwitz and Maurice Emmer spread a lot of anger and division in their letters.

We all need to be more positive in these trying times; some of their letters read like they came from Washington, D.C.

Let’s all try to be more positive to our fellow locals and guests. Let’s try to have more peace and love in the valley.

Tom Marshall

Aspen