More info needed on coronavirus in Aspen

As a resident of the city of Aspen, I am very concerned about the possible contamination of COVID-19 throughout our city. With 10 people testing “presumptive positive” (as of March 12) in our small community, I believe we have the right to know where these individuals spent time publicly prior to testing positive for this highly contagious virus. The same information should be available to us regarding the first women who tested positive after returning to Australia from Aspen.

Aspen now has the largest cluster of cases in the state of Colorado and the World Health Organization classified the coronavirus as a global pandemic Wednesday.

I, as many of us in the city of Aspen, work in the customer service industry. It would give us all a peace of mind or an elevated level of awareness to know if we had exposure to any of these individuals.

Amy Rutkowski

Aspen