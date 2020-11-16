More evidence that masks work
We got some good COVID-19 news last week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is great that their science continues to advance. They stated that wearing a mask if we are asymptomatic and spewing particles doesn’t just protect our neighbors, friends and people we pass on downtown sidewalks. Now we know that wearing a mask can reduce one’s own chance of being infected by as much as 70%! Protect your own health by wearing a mask.
Ignorance and denial of science isn’t helpful.
Tom Mooney
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User