More Aspen housing, less turnover

Dear Aspen City Council members Bert Myrin, Adam Frisch and Ann Mullins,

As an employee of The St. Regis Aspen Resort, I strongly support the need for additional rental housing in Aspen/Pitkin County. I'm writing today to ask that you please vote "yes" on the 488 Castle Creek Road/Aspen Housing Partners LLC proposal, for the full-unit development, which will help address the dire need of workforce housing here in Aspen.

The first two years that I lived in Aspen, I moved four times between Aspen and Snowmass. There have never been any rental unit complexes that I could walk into and secure a unit. That was 2011, and it's only grown harder in the last six years.

As the talent acquisition manager for the St. Regis, I assist our employees every day with housing needs/questions. The current rents between Aspen/Snowmass and the airport range from $700 per person for a unit shared with six people, to $1,500 for a bedroom in a shared house via the Aspen Roaring Fork Rentals & Roommates site. If an employee has a family, or a pet, the challenge is almost insurmountable.

I've seen many individual and families in the past eight years leave the valley for lack of housing; this requires our luxury resort to have a 30-plus percent turnover in employment every year. Please understand the plight of the working class here in Aspen, and offer your support for the 488 Castle Creek Road project in its full-unit proposed capacity.

Thank you for your service on City Council and for speaking to the interests of Aspen's working residents.

Valerie Forbes SHRM-CP

Talent acquisition manager, St. Regis Aspen Resort