More alarming thoughts

Dorothea Farris, I’m sure the volunteers know there’s a call with a cellphone or radio! (“The history behind Aspen’s noon siren,” letters, Nov. 11, aspentimes.com).

I love the history of the noon bell ringing you pointed out! But it’s 2019. But the church bells make you feel apart of the bigger whole!

I’ve been stopped by several citizens who appreciate my input — as I wrote several months ago about where are the bells!

Can’t wait to hear Quazimoto ringing the church bells on the hour and half!! Glad you informed me on the fire alarm.

Michael Dobson

Aspen