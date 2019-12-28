‘Mob rule’ by The Aspen Times

Your decision to terminate Glenn Beaton’s column reeks of mob rule. It’s an affront to any notion of balanced journalism expressed by opinion writers.

Beaton’s positions are predictably on the political right yet always reasoned and well-articulated. The fact that they provoke many of your readers adds texture and diversity of views to the political debate. Your readers have the option of not reading the column yet apparently it’s very existence is an affront to their political sensitivities. The term “fascism” comes to mind.

This is a sad day for small town newspapers and The Aspen Times in particular.

Michael Stolper

Aspen