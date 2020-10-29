Mitsch Bush will unite, not divide

Recently I heard Diane Mitsch Bush speak at a virtual event. My takeaway was we need a positive force like her to represent the 3rd Congressional District. Diane, a former college professor, has served as a county commissioner and in the Colorado House of Representatives. She already has expertise about matters concerning our district from water rights to health to agriculture. She has a positive agenda going forward and has proven she can cross the aisle to get things done for her constituents.

Her opponent is running attack ads against Diane based on lies, exaggerations or quotes taken out of context. This same opponent is not only unqualified for the job, but her platform indicates she will work to broaden a divide that was once non-existent among Coloradans.

We are fortunate to live in the friendliest and most beautiful state in the country. Let’s work to keep it that way. Let’s take divisiveness out of the picture. Vote Diane Mitsch Bush for Congress.

Catherine OConnell

El Jebel