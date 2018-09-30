Mitsch Bush needs to expand on policy
September 30, 2018
This public letter to the editor is written to Democrat candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, Dianne Mitsch Bush. In you political advertisements now airing on Fox News, you make the statement of bringing more livable-wage jobs to western Colorado. Accordingly, please explain in a formal statement and in detail your economic models and policies for bringing new "livable-wage jobs" to Colorado's 3rd Congressional District? And, how would your policies would be implemented? And the difference between your economic-development programs and incumbent Republican Scott Tipton?
Carl McWilliams
Glenwood Springs
