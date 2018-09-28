Mitsch Bush needs our help

t is somewhat rare I find a candidate for office I am truly voting for, not against, and who I am excited to vote for.

Diane Mitsch Bush is both passionate and intelligent, and able to work across the aisle to be a champion for all people in Colorado. The Truckers Union, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, the Colorado Livestock Association and Conservation Colorado have all awarded her Legislator of the Year. These groups who often have a hard time seeing eye-to-eye are all fans of Mitsch Bush.

Mitsch Bush has been a leader in our state Legislature in Denver. Her accolades, accomplishments and endorsements could fill an entire newspaper for a very good reason. She also is a real person, easy to talk to and has come to Gunnison in support of several events large and small so that she is on a first-name basis with many of us in the valley. She is the kind of wonderful Western Sloper we need in Washington, D.C.

If you feel nearly as frustrated as I do with our current political climate, attacks on virtually all of our civil rights daily, worried about the diminishing state of our environment and ski season, then join me in supporting Diane Mitsch Bush. The election is very soon, and it is a big one. And she needs our help before she can help us.

Edward Morrison

Gunnison