Mitsch Bush listens to constituents

I read a letter to the editor from my friend Fred Malo that I would like to respond to. We have many friendly discussions about politics while soaking at the pool and I'd like to continue the conversation here. In his recent letter, he claimed that Diane Mitsch Bush was weak on climate issues – I couldn't disagree more and I even called Diane (yes, she actually talks with constituents) to get specifics on her record.

As a State House Representative, Diane served as the Chair of the House Transportation and Energy Committee and worked closely with the Colorado Energy Office to foster the use of renewables, set clear Climate Action Goals for the state, co-sponsored several PACE bills (property assisted clean energy funding), and created a permitting process that fostered micro hydro. As a Routt County Commissioner (working in the territory of big oil and coal), Diane championed lowering their county's carbon footprint by retrofitting buildings to lower water and energy consumption, increased the use of renewables (with the plus of saving the county money), partnered with Steamboat Springs to push for more ped/bike facilities, and championed the Yampa Valley Sustainability Coalition.

Diane has received 100 percent report cards from every environmental group, and for her years of environmental dedication she was named 2017 Legislator of the Year by Conservation Colorado for her work to protect our environment and reduce our carbon footprint. Diane isn't a talker like Arn, she's an actual doer. She'll be a fierce fighter for environmental protection and climate action in the U.S. House.

Every vote counts in this election to get Tipton out of office, and I encourage you to support Diane Mitsch Bush. Not only is she the only one who can beat Scott Tipton, her stance on priority issues, her experience, and her record of protecting the people and the lands of Colorado all speak to her ability to listen to what we want!

Tricia Farrell

Glenwood Springs