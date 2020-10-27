Mitsch Bush has the depth, experience to represent

I am writing to express my support for Diane Mitsch Bush to be the next congress person for the 3rd Congressional District. Having served in the Colorado House of Representatives, Diane brings a wealth of experience with her. She knows and understands the needs of Coloradans including water rights, agriculture and public health, among other things. She knows about legislating and getting things done. She knows how to work from a place of leadership as opposed to dissention.

Her opponent lacks the aforementioned qualities and experience, and she routinely ignores laws when it suits her. From keeping her restaurant open during the pandemic (despite a state ruling against doing so) to bringing an unlicensed food truck to an event where numerous people fell ill to traffic violations and warrants gone unanswered, her disregard for public safety and the rule of law is evident. This begs the question of how this behavior would translate in a political role.

Vote Diane Mitsch Bush for Congress. She is knowledgeable and experienced and will cross the aisle for the betterment of Colorado. We need a steady hand during this challenging time and not a pistol. (Pun intended.)

Jill Fink

Carbondale