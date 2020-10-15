Mitsch Bush has proven record of collaboration

Diane Mitsch Bush is running for Congress in the 3rd District. She is a longtime friend to Tim and I, and she has a proven track record as an independent leader at the county and state level.

We have hosted Diane at our home during her previous campaigns and were able to hear first hand about her commitment to protecting our water, environment and health care.

During my time as Basalt councilor/mayor in Basalt and Roaring Fork Transit Authority chair, I was honored to testify in support of local transit when Diane chaired the Transportation Committee at the State House. I was sincerely blown away by her ability to bring together people from both sides of the aisle in order to accomplish the greatest result for our community.

She is exactly what we need in this time of hate and divisiveness. Her vast experience along with her kindness and easy smile are a winning combination for us all.

Jacque Whitsitt

Basalt