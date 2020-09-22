Mitsch Bush for the people

Voting for Lauren Boebert to fight “creeping socialism” in the U. S. House race is also a vote to defund Social Security, Medicare, the U.S. Postal Service and affordable health care. Boebert’s rigid ideology does not distinguish between social benefits in a capitalist democracy and a socialist state.

Boebert has never said that she totally supports the full funding of these essential services at their current levels. Her opponent, Diane Mitsch Bush, understands the dangers of socialism, while she strongly supports the funding of these crucial services for seniors and expanding affordable health care.

Who would you rather have in the U.S. House, Diane Mitsch Bush, fighting on your side, or Boebert working to save wealthy taxpayers money by cutting benefits and funding?

Diane Mitsch Bush is not a “wild-eyed” liberal, but an experienced local lawmaker, elected to positions of trust at both the county and state level, having a proven track record of working across the aisle to make government tick.

A vote for Boebert is one more vote in the House to “reform” these programs, by decreasing funding for Social Security, Medicare and the Postal Service.

Vote for Diane Mitsch Bush to defend the social benefits that you rightly receive after a lifetime of work, not defund them.

Bernie Grauer

Basalt