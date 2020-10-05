Mitsch Bush and Hickenlooper will tackle climate change

In 1969, Lake Erie was a dead lake. Industrial pollution from Cleveland was so bad that an oil slick on the Cuyahoga River caught on fire. The result? People woke up and spoke up. The Clean Water Act of 1972 was passed. Now, the Cuyahoga hosts boaters and paddle boarders, and Lake Erie is thriving again.

In the 1960s smog in New York and Los Angeles was so bad you could barely see the skyline. Actual soot collected on coffee tables. Health problems such as asthma and chronic coughs were common. This prompted the enactment of strict emission standards and brought about much cleaner, safer air.

These are just two examples of how people refused to accept things as they were and implemented change. We have a choice in this election to vote for representatives who will address climate change or ignore it.

Diane Mitsch Bush and John Hickenlooper are committed to tackling climate change, while Corey Gardner has supported rolling back environmental regulations and Lauren Boeber seems to have no platform other than to tweet that battling climate change is socialist.

Vote for saving our environment. Diane Mitsch Bush for Congress and John Hickenlooper for the Senate.

Cathy O’Connell

El Jebel