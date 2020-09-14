Mitsch Bush a cut above Boebert

I’m always a little dumbfounded when candidates for public office tout their lack of experience in the political world as a badge of honor. It’s supposed to mean that they come with a fresh perspective and are incorruptible. How has that worked out for us?

If you live in Colorado’s sprawling 3rd District, a district that makes up almost half of the state’s land mass, and when you consider its importance to the ranching, energy, and recreation economies, you have to hope that whoever wins office in November is really smart, qualified, and, yes, has some political chops.

I’m supporting Diane Mitsch Bush for a number of reasons, but one of the reasons is that she’s proved herself as a county commissioner and a state legislator. As a representative in Colorado’s State House, she sponsored bills to lower health insurance costs, increase funding for rural schools and protect western slope water from being diverted to the front range. As vice chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, she sponsored bills to support farmers. Meat and potatoes, solid legislation, and hardly the Mao Zedong-style politics her opponent Lauren Boebert has accused her of.

What’s more, 80% of Mitsch Bush’s bills in the Colorado state House were cosponsored by rural Republicans. Clearly, Mitsch Bush’s has the ability to work with colleagues from a party not her own.

If Mitsch Bush is unflashy and practical, Boebert comes across as flashy and unpractical. I’d encourage you to visit her website and see if you can discern where she stands on water diversions, renewable energy, rural school funding, health care, etc. Folks, that’s the stuff that will truly affect your lives and a candidate should be able to clearly outline her positions!

All I can ascertain from Boebert’s website is that she does love guns.

If you’re a 3rd District voter and love this vast stretch of Colorado, you want a representative with a command of the issues, hard-tempered experience, and a work ethic to solve the problems heading our way. That person is Diane Mitsch Bush.

Mark Harvey

Basalt