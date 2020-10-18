Misquoted
Here is the quote from your article regarding Thursday night’s “Squirm Night”: “However, Evans said housing was not at the top of his list of issues to solve in the first place, because climate change might make Aspen less attractive when a lack of snow eventually eliminates skiing.”
I didn’t say that. I didn’t say anything close to that. I was talking about the potential for a bad snow year this winter. By they way, we live in a semi-arid region which has been experiencing droughts for tens of thousands of years — that we know of. Whatever attachment you have to climate change (which is a verbal Rorschach test — no two people seem to agree on what it means) has nothing to do with the weather in the next six months.
Jeffrey Evans
Basalt
Editor’s note: The Aspen Times has updated the online version of the story and published a correction in the Sunday edition.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User