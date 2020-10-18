Here is the quote from your article regarding Thursday night’s “Squirm Night”: “However, Evans said housing was not at the top of his list of issues to solve in the first place, because climate change might make Aspen less attractive when a lack of snow eventually eliminates skiing.”

I didn’t say that. I didn’t say anything close to that. I was talking about the potential for a bad snow year this winter. By they way, we live in a semi-arid region which has been experiencing droughts for tens of thousands of years — that we know of. Whatever attachment you have to climate change (which is a verbal Rorschach test — no two people seem to agree on what it means) has nothing to do with the weather in the next six months.

Jeffrey Evans

Basalt

Editor’s note: The Aspen Times has updated the online version of the story and published a correction in the Sunday edition.