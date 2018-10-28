Misinformation about option B

It is unfortunate that Toni Kronberg (not a registered Aspen voter or resident) and her supporters have seen fit to mislead the voters of Aspen with campaign sidewalk signs that suggest that voting for option B will lead to a loss of open space. The reality is that open space will be increased by 30 percent if option B is approved and furthermore Taster's Pizza will not be automatically lost to the community. No decision has been made regarding that valuable Aspen restaurant. It is unfortunate that in this era of lying on a daily basis out of Washington we seem to be vulnerable to the same lack of morality.

Marc Friedberg

Aspen