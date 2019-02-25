Milestone birthday approaching for Grandma Betty of Aspen

Betty Cipriano moved to Aspen in 1972 and fell in love with "her mountains." She has been an active Aspen resident ever since. For many years she ran the Little House Daycare, compassionately teaching an enormous amount of Aspen's pre-kindergarteners, who affectionately called her Grandma Betty. The Mountain Chalet in Aspen has benefited from her accounting skills, where she still does some bookkeeping part time.

Betty is an involved member of the First Baptist Church, now Crossroads Church, in Aspen, eager to help with various projects, such as recording sermons and creating tapes for distribution. Always looking for ways to help her community, she volunteered for a number of years at the Valley Crisis Pregnancy Center and was on the first board of the Aspen Waldorf School.

On March 1, Betty will hit a milestone birthday (We won't tell!). Her children, Doug, Laura, Christine, Lisa and Kathy, her 13 grandchildren and her two great-grandchildren ask you to join them in wishing her the happiest day! If you're in town Friday, stop by and say "hi." We will be celebrating Betty on her special day at the Mountain Chalet fifth floor at 6 p.m.

Kathy Cipriano

Aspen