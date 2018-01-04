Mike Pence should help offset Snowmass balloon company’s losses

Dear Mr. Pence,

I'm writing in defense of all the small local business owners and employees of such. I hope I can appeal to your giving side. I know you probably really enjoyed your stay in Aspen, most likely on behalf of an invitation of a friend. I'm sure you were unaware of the disruption it caused, but very aware you do travel with quite a large entourage.

We as local small business owners go to great lengths during this time of year to please guests at almost extreme exhaustion, because our livelihood depends on the business of service to others at this time. Don't get me wrong, many clients are wonderful, while others can be quite demanding. But that's life here.

Above It All Balloon Co. was devastated by the turn of events, both to the owners and employees, by your visit ("Mike Pence's Aspen vacation grounds hot-air balloon operation; owners out $10,000," Dec. 31, The Aspen Times). As stated in the past, they would have been given plenty of warning so as to relocate the launch area.

Please take it upon your goodwill and reach out and let them know you care enough to support these people, and make a donation to there business, for the loss. (And maybe backdate the check for 2107, so you can still take it as a tax write-off).

Stace Yater-Wallace

Recommended Stories For You

Basalt