Midvalley at mercy of Eagle County mindset

Paul Andersen's column ("Midvalley is condemned to gridlock," Nov. 27, The Aspen Times) is unfortunately very true. The problem is that the midvalley is in Eagle County and the Eagle County government has a mindset of growth that they bring from the Eagle Valley to the Roaring Fork Valley.

The Community Development director doesn't like to have his mindset challenged as apparently Raul Gawrys did. So the director didn't reappoint Gawrys to the Roaring Fork Regional Planning Commission. Traffic is bumper-to-bumper and stop light-to-stop light during rush hour now.

It's going to get worse.

Gerry Terwilliger

Basalt