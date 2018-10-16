Mick the fit for county assessor

I've known Mick Ireland for 20 years. Over that time, I have come to understand that he really cares about Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. He has been a consistent supporter of affordable housing, our schools, the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, mental-health care, responsible government and the environment for four decades.

I think that Aspen has kept most of its beauty and small-town charm in large part because of Mick's service to the community as an elected official.

No one is better qualified to be Pitkin County assessor than Mick. He is a certified tax lawyer who has performed hundreds of hearings for the Assessor's Office. He knows all the rules and procedures and will be a very fair manager. He understands software and computer systems and will give the Assessor's Office the modernization it needs.

I respect and admire what Mick did when he was mayor and county commissioner. Let's keep Mick working for us!

Gladys Martinez-Augello

Holland Hills