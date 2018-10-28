Mick puts in the work for office

Among the endorsements for Mick Ireland to be Pitkin County assessor, I must mention his generosity in giving his time and energy to other campaigns and candidates. Since the first Burlingame election, I've taped fliers, not just for him, to the doors without number on which he had knocked and hadn't waited for an answer. This is how it worked: he knocked and listened 10 seconds for a sign of life in the house. He'd set off for the next place and I would try to keep up with my taping. Often, someone would come to the door and I'd yell "Mick" and he could walk back to make his case.

Every activist in the valley, if they were for bond or tax issues supporting health and human services, schools, the arts, open space, the hospital or the library, has been helped by his facility with the nuts and bolts of campaigning, making street maps of single pages of registered voters divided into efficient routes. He has been doing this for decades in every season in any weather even before he ran for office himself.

I urge every voter to contribute to the sweat equity of boots on the ground. It's enlightening and fun. It will enhance your vote for Ireland and for Patti Clapper. Call the phone phone numbers on the fliers.

David Bentley

Aspen