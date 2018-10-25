Mick is good with money

We are strongly recommending for Pitkin voters to vote for Mick Ireland for Pitkin County assessor. Mick is highly qualified for the position. He graduated from law school with an emphasis on tax law, has been a tax attorney for 30 years, and has helped many locals with tax issues. In addition, Mick has been a hearing officer for hundreds of citizens when they challenged their property assessments.

Given that experience, he has a great deal of knowledge about the Assessor's Office, its workings and where improvements can be made. Mick already has great ideas about upgrading the assessor's software to make it more user friendly for our citizens. He will also increase office hours downvalley, making it easier for citizens to do their business with the Assessor's Office in a more convenient way.

Mick has also always paid his taxes in full and on time. However, Mick's opponent, Deb Bamesberger, has had many years of unpaid federal income taxes and Pitkin County property taxes. In a recent Aspen Daily News article, Deb stated: "We're not real smart when it comes to taxes, I guess." Of course, anyone can have an instance of getting into trouble with the IRS. However, her failure to pay taxes occurred multiple times, and between 2008 and 2014, Bamesberger had seven federal tax liens filed against her.

It is important for the integrity of the job to have an assessor who honors the importance of paying taxes on time. However, Bamesberger has said, "I've just been kind of a slacker when it comes to paying my taxes on time."

Nobody likes paying taxes, but we understand the necessity of taxes and the responsibility to pay them on time.

Ms.Bamesberger has also said "I'm very good with money, just not my own." The work of Assessor's Office forms the basis on which our property taxes are collected. Can we really trust our taxes to someone who, admittedly, is not good with her own money?

Vote for Mick Ireland for Pitkin County assessor.

Blanca and Cavanaugh O'Leary

Aspen