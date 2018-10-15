Mick Ireland the reliable choice for county assessor

I am supporting Mick Ireland for county assessor for several reasons. He has the skills and experience to do an excellent job. Mick has been a tax attorney for more than 30 years and has helped many of us with our taxes. He also has served as a hearing officer for hundreds of property-tax valuation appeals here in Pitkin County. Most importantly, Mick has plans to improve the assessor's office including bringing it forward into the computer age with software that allows residents easier access to the data used in their valuations.

Mick has dedicated his life to the benefit and the future of this community both as a county commissioner and as mayor of Aspen. He has worked hard to support efforts such as affordable housing to make our community home for many families.

I am stunned to learn that Mick's opponent Deb Bamesberger has serious and disturbing tax problems. I read the Aspen Daily News article dated September 21, 2018, indicating that she did not pay her federal and county taxes. I also received a text from Deb Bamesberger personally confirming she "only had one bankruptcy." That's one too many!

I'm certain she has many strengths, but her track record indicates that she is not well suited for this position. Aspen Daily News: Deb states, "I've just been kind of a slacker when it comes to paying my taxes on time."

How can a self-proclaimed tax "slacker" expect to be tax assessor? My vote goes to Mick Ireland.

Whitney Justice

Recommended Stories For You

Snowmass Village