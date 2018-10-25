Mick dreams of spreadsheets

My knowledge of local politics and the Assessor's Office is limited. Before I met Mick Ireland, voting was the extent of my involvement with elections. I am, however, an experienced judge of character. Not only is Mick the only person I've ever met who literally dreams of spreadsheets, he's the kindest, most loving and affectionate person I've ever known. He's 100 percent reliable and trustworthy. He has impeccable integrity. That's why I married him, moved across two states to come live with him, and why I'm enthusiastically voting for him.

Jane St. Croix Ireland

Aspen