Mesirow will work for Aspen

I am writing today to wholeheartedly endorse Skippy Mesirow for Aspen City Council.

Skippy has started, led and continued to be involved in a number of community organizations that are truly helping people either stay here or thrive here. I have worked with him on a couple of these projects, and here are the reasons he is ready to lead:

He shows up to as many council meetings as possible; he has done his time in those chambers.

He, with a few others, started the Next Generation advisory team and led the commission thoughtfully for the past three years, encouraging diplomacy on every issue.

He chaired the Planning and Zoning Commission for three years, which has ensured he is well versed in the complex zoning code and current development issues.

He consistently builds consensus with differing groups after listening to all sides of the argument

Recommended Stories For You

He works harder than anyone else I know with regards to his civic engagement.

He leads by example.

Most importantly, he has a vision for this town and challenges us to think about what we hope Aspen looks like in 20, 30 and 40 years down the road.

Skippy will listen to you thoughtfully, represent you regardless of your demographic and work hard to ensure Aspen's best interests are put first. Vote for Skippy for Council!

Kimbo Brown-Schirato

Aspen