Mesirow has fresh approach to Aspen politics

Skippy Mesirow would be an excellent new councilman. He works hard and does his research and homework on issues. He knows how to listen carefully to all opinions, including those that may differ from his own. His natural leadership tendency is to find consensus. Just ask anyone on the Aspen Planning and Zoning Commission about him where he was the chairman for three terms. Perhaps most importantly, once a consensus is reached, Skippy knows how to bring people together to get things done. Bringing good, well-thought-out ideas and policies to practical outcomes is one of the most important qualities of an effective governing body. Skippy will help bring that to the Aspen City Council.

For a fresh, thoughtful approach to our community challenges, vote for Skippy.

John Sarpa

Aspen