February 17, 2019
Mesirow gets things done
I'm voting for Skippy Mesirow. All four candidates care deeply about this community, have good ideas, and would be good stewards of the public trust. What sets Skippy apart is his record of leadership and accomplishment. Concerned about younger voices being heard — create NextGen. Concerned about growth and development issues — chair the Planning and Zoning Commission. Concerned about low voter turnout — change the election date.
His ability to push past platitudes and do something about an issue is impressive. Skippy will do the work and that's what we need.
Chris Bendon
Aspen
