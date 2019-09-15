Medicare for All is the cure

I agree completely with my friend Dr. George Bohmfalk in his support for the Medicare for All health care plan (“Why a public option won’t work,” commentary, Sept. 11, aspentimes.com).

The notion that people are reluctant to trade their private health insurance plan for one that would be more comprehensive and ultimately cheaper seems crazy. Medicare for All would eliminate surprise billing, which are bills from physicians or other health care entities not in your private insurance network.

So the next time someone in your family has a surgical procedure and receives a bill for thousands from an anesthesiologist or pathologist out of network, will you really regret changing your private plan for Medicare for All.

Dr. Michael Marek

Aspen