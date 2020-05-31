Media willfully ignorant of Minnesota politics
A rogue, white policeman in Minneapolis is charged with murdering a black suspect. Systematic racism, the Dems and their media lap dogs cry. And as usual, they blame President Trump.
Some how, the fact that the governor, attorney general, mayor, and police chief in this travesty are all Democrats, escapes our “unbiased” media. And you “educated” liberals wonder why the president calls it fake news?
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle
