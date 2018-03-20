McFarlin had a huge heart

A few days before the obituary for Clyde McFarlin appeared in your paper I learned from a friend that he had died partly from complications of open heart surgery. For years Clyde took care of my cars and for years I worked in an office upstairs in a building he owned. Clyde had a wonderful sense of humor, was full of good stories, was both kind and wise and could fix anything that was fixable. He was the kind of man who would have made a good president of the United States. And I bet that when the surgeon opened up his chest he was surprised to find that he had a heart as big as a room.

Jim Breasted

Carbondale