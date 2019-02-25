Mayor Frisch sounds good to us
February 25, 2019
Vote for Adam Frisch for mayor. We became friends with Adam a little over 12 years ago. Adam knows the issues with affordable housing as well as anyone we have spoken with and is open to discussing how it currently works and how it could be improved.
From watching Aspen City Council meetings, we are greatly impressed with Adam's patience with others and the ability to treat all with respect. Not only is Adam intelligent, he has a business background. If you watch a City Council session on local TV, I think you will find he seriously considers topics and asks informed questions. With Adam, he has no other agenda. He does what is good for Aspen and the community. We feel Aspen will benefit from having Adam as our mayor!
Sallie and Jim Klein
Aspen
