Maybe the kids can figure it out

If my students redid their work the number of times the streets, sidewalks and bridges are redone, they would get an F. Read David Stapleton's letter to the editor ("Listen to true Aspenites on bridge plan," March 28, The Aspen Times). The Castle Creek Bridge project is ridiculous.

Ruth Harrison

Aspen