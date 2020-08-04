Masks down while eating out in Aspen
With all of our vigilant mask wearing and social distancing, why hasn’t the city cracked down on the lack of distancing along Main Street.
Aqualina and Jing are crammed full of people on both sides of the sidewalk. While I understand they are trying to maximize seating, it’s not safe to walk down the sidewalk. There are tables on either side and no one is wearing masks except the servers. Asking for a friend …
Robyn Rands
Aspen
