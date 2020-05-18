‘Mask or Aide’
Who is that masked man? they asked
As the Lone Ranger rode away
With silver bullets in his gun
To fight evil night and day
And Batman and Robin
They wore masks too
As they battled against the bad guys
That threaten me and you
Doctors wear masks in surgeries
To protect the patients in their care
And firefighters wear masks
So they can breathe the air
But things have changed in this pandemic
Wear a mask and risk insult
Far left and far right at war again
About the cause and the result
Tribal ideology is the truly frightening mask
Righteousness that blinds the eyes
As the virus knows no hue of red or blue
It strikes both the dumb and wise
Whether freedom is gained or lost
If you do or don’t wear a mask, it
Seems easier to embrace science
Than it is to wear a casket?
Greg Lewis
Woody Creek
