 ‘Mask or Aide’ | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

‘Mask or Aide’

Letters to the Editor Letters-to-the-editor |

Who is that masked man? they asked

As the Lone Ranger rode away

With silver bullets in his gun

To fight evil night and day

Support Local Journalism


And Batman and Robin

They wore masks too

As they battled against the bad guys

That threaten me and you

Doctors wear masks in surgeries

To protect the patients in their care

And firefighters wear masks

So they can breathe the air

But things have changed in this pandemic

Wear a mask and risk insult

Far left and far right at war again

About the cause and the result

Tribal ideology is the truly frightening mask

Righteousness that blinds the eyes

As the virus knows no hue of red or blue

It strikes both the dumb and wise

Whether freedom is gained or lost

If you do or don’t wear a mask, it

Seems easier to embrace science

Than it is to wear a casket?

Greg Lewis

Woody Creek

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Letters to the Editor
See more