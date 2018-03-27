Marolt’s joy ride on Gov’t trail is fine-worthy

Lucky for Roger Marolt, there's no fine for skiing badly. If there was he'd be broke.

There is, however, a fine for riding your eBike on the Government trail – $100 per the Pitkin County Open Space and Trails bylaws Title 12. The Government trail nonetheless is managed by the Forest Service, and their fines are usually steeper!

Why doesn't your columnist put his money where his mouth is and donate a hundred bucks to ACES?

Him getting busted is a video we would all like to see.

Lo Semple

Aspen