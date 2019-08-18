Marolt’s idea skating on thin ice

What a letdown. Did Roger Marolt seriously just suggest we retrofit the Silver Circle ice rink with artificial ice in the name of global warming? (“Of Still water and thin ice …” column, Aug. 16).

Our tourists deserve better. One can only imagine the disappointing feeling of skating on fake ice is similar to the sensation you get when you rifle through the medicine cabinet looking for painkillers and all you can find are stool softeners.

Now that’s a medication he might actually benefit from.

Lo Semple

Aspen