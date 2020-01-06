Marolt is apolitical

As a former Aspen Times editor involved in the hiring of Roger Marolt as a columnist, I can attest that he is no conservative, as Aspen Daily News columnist Lo Semple asserts. Nor is he the “snowflake” liberal that a certain segment of the Times readership alleges of all the paper’s opinion writers.

If ever there was a guy who could say with pride, “I’m middle of the road, and proud of it,” it’s Roger Marolt. He may not win any elections with that motto, but he should have a decent following among Times readers.

Allyn Harvey

Carbondale