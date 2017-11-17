Marolt glosses over Aspen teacher turnover

I appreciated Roger Marolt's column about Aspen schools, although the comment about teacher retention being almost exclusively focused on salaries and health care is not accurate ("Testing to see if our students are becoming good widgets," Nov. 10, The Aspen Times).

Jonathan Nickell, District Accountability Committee member, said it best while running for the school board (Aspen Daily News, Nov. 8): "I got the result I wanted by starting the conversation (about teacher appreciation and school climate) and getting a more balanced school board."

The climate is a huge issue. Fabulous teachers are being fired and fabulous teachers are leaving on their own (I can name some and know them well). Hopefully Susan Zimet can begin to turn this around.

FYI: The superintendent's contract was recently renewed until June 30, 2021!

Ruth Harrison Aspen