Marolt can’t manage his own solution

Local columnist Roger Marolt's idea to include a ski-through breezeway at the Gorsuch House development is brilliant. While you're at it, include a slope-side pool to host a resuscitated ski-splash. There's only one problem, not for us regular skiers, but for him.

If he can't ski his way out of a paper bag, how the heck is he supposed to negotiate his way on skis through a tunnel without the help of an instructor or ski patrol? You can almost hear the radio call come into to dispatch now, "This is PHQ. We got a 10:46 down at the Gorsuch House breezeway, it's ol' Roger Marolt. He's stuck again."

Roger that.

Lo Semple

Aspen