Marolt can’t manage his own solution
October 21, 2018
Local columnist Roger Marolt's idea to include a ski-through breezeway at the Gorsuch House development is brilliant. While you're at it, include a slope-side pool to host a resuscitated ski-splash. There's only one problem, not for us regular skiers, but for him.
If he can't ski his way out of a paper bag, how the heck is he supposed to negotiate his way on skis through a tunnel without the help of an instructor or ski patrol? You can almost hear the radio call come into to dispatch now, "This is PHQ. We got a 10:46 down at the Gorsuch House breezeway, it's ol' Roger Marolt. He's stuck again."
Roger that.
Lo Semple
Aspen
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Pitkin County Courthouse ICE arrest likely a first
- Aspen Skiing Co. to take over family-run Gwyn’s High Alpine at Snowmass in 2020
- Charges dismissed against driver in Basalt pedestrian death on Highway 82
- Aspen housing board lets man suffering from PTSD stay in home
- Glenn K. Beaton: James Madison doesn’t want your dead cat to vote, and maybe not you either