Marolt a menace on the trails

Wait just one confounded second! Did columnist Roger Marolt just admit to breaking the law and riding an eBike on the Government Trail? He's now doing to mountain biking what he does to the sport of skiing – dumbing it down. We all know his idea of "skiing" expert terrain is making one, maybe two turns at the top then falling the rest of the way down. Now he's riding eBikes, illegally, on our cherished local mountain bike trails? There goes the wilderness. Please advise your columnist to be a much better ambassador of the sports he chooses to butcher.

Lo Semple

Aspen