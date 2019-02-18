Manning best choice for Aspen City Council
February 18, 2019
As a local business owner, I've seen firsthand the help Linda Manning has provided to ensure businesses can navigate the difficult frontier that is operating a business in Aspen. Linda understands the importance small business has in our community, and as city clerk, she has stood behind supporting and assisting local businesses.
One of my recent passion projects is focused around workforce housing — a constant struggle for me and other business owners in our community. Our businesses are only strong if we have consistent, full, strong employees, and the employee-housing crisis in Aspen has put a strain on maintaining a successful staff. Linda places high importance on improving our affordable-housing program — which will ultimately help businesses in Aspen flourish.
Linda Manning has my highest level of praise for her previous work and public service and I believe she is the best choice for Aspen City Council.
Ryan Chadwick
Aspen
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen-area men die in backcountry avalanche near Crested Butte
- Bundy’s escape forever a part of Garfield County history
- Jim Gaffigan: ‘Skiing was obviously a rich person’s idea’
- What’s the Big Deal: $6.8 million for luxury cabin outside of Aspen
- Pitkin County Democratic Party chair says he was assaulted while canvassing
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.